Ian Kirwan: Boy guilty of Redditch Asda stabbing murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a man stabbed to death outside an Asda store.
Ian Kirwan, 53, was attacked at the supermarket in Redditch on 8 March after challenging him for messing about in the customer toilets.
Two youths aged 14 and one of 16, were cleared of killing Mr Kirwan but were found guilty of violent disorder, while a fifth, 16, was cleared on all counts.
The jury heard the killer was part of a masked gang that "terrorised" people.
None of the four boys can be legally identified because of their ages, and are due to be sentenced on 15 February.
Mr Kirwan, an artificial intelligence engineer at Jaguar Land Rover in Coventry, had been shopping for a light switch, but died after being stabbed in the heart.
The killer, from Birmingham, travelled with four other boys by train to Redditch on the day and subjected Mr Kirwan to a minute-long attack near the entrance of the store.
He was an "unfortunate member of the public in the wrong place at the wrong time" jurors were told during the 10-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
The fifth defendant was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and violent disorder, having claimed he was not involved in the fatal confrontation and could not have predicted it.