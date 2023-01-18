Ian Kirwan: Boy guilty of Redditch Asda stabbing murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a man stabbed to death outside an Asda store.
Ian Kirwan, 53, was attacked near the supermarket in Redditch on 8 March after challenging boys for messing about in the customer toilets.
Two youths aged 14 and one of 16, were cleared of killing Mr Kirwan but were found guilty of violent disorder, while a fifth, 16, was cleared on all counts.
None of the boys can be legally identified because of their ages.
They will be sentenced on 15 February.
Mr Kirwan died after being stabbed in the heart. He was software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover and had been shopping for a light switch.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told the killer had been acting as part of a masked gang that "terrorised" members of the public in Redditch.
The killer, from Birmingham, travelled with a group of male friends by train to the Worcestershire town on the day and subjected Mr Kirwan to a minute-long attack near the entrance of the Asda store.