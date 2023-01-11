Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
- Published
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down.
The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said.
One woman said firefighters rescued her after she was stuck in one and it left her "frightened" to use them.
Owner Platform Housing apologised and said there has been an issue with the electrical supply.
"I was crying, I was petrified. It's the most terrifying thing, especially when they start to drop," resident Pauline Bourne said.
The 84-year-old was trapped in a lift for nearly 30 minutes in December while waiting for the fire service.
She said she has a heart condition and angina and has to use a walking stick to move around.
"Friday was the last day I was able to get out because from then there hasn't been any lifts at all," she said.
The lifts have been out of use three times since December for about a day each time and the latest incident saw residents without the use of a lift for three days.
Terry Connor, in his 80s, said he struggled to use the stairs when the lifts do not work.
"I had a load of shopping and had to take my time coming up the stairs," he said.
Residents in the 50 flats no longer have faith in the lifts and feel trapped inside their flats, Worcester City Councillor Richard Udall said.
"They don't know if they go out whether they can get back in again and go to their flats," he said.
There has been an intermittent issue with the electrical supply to the lifts, a spokesperson for Platform Housing said.
The lifts were working on Tuesday and extra support was in place for residents, they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk