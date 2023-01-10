Boundary changes confirmed for Redditch Borough Council
Plans for new boundaries for Redditch Borough Council have been confirmed, with fresh ward layouts cutting the number of councillors by two.
The Local Government Boundary Commission has published final recommendations, concluding that residents should be represented by 27 councillors.
The changes mean the number of wards will be reduced by three to nine.
Each ward will be represented by three councillors.
Chair of the commission, Prof Colin Mellors, said the changes were in response to what local residents and organisations had requested after earlier proposals.
"We are very grateful to people in Redditch," he said.
"We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties," he added.
Changes are expected to be in place by the 2024 local elections.