Bromyard hospital visitors banned due to sickness bug
A Herefordshire hospital has closed its two inpatient wards to visitors due to the sickness bug norovirus.
Bromyard Community Hospital said the virus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea, is affecting some patients.
The decision was a preventative measure to prevent the further spread, a spokesperson said.
Wye Valley NHS Trust said the virus was common during the winter and could spread quickly, affecting vulnerable patients.
"Experience has shown that restricting visiting can lessen the chance of spread," said Lucy Flanagan, chief nursing officer at the trust.
"We wish to thank our patients and visitors for their understanding and to emphasise that these restrictions are in place to protect our patients, as part of a zero-tolerance approach to healthcare-associated infections".