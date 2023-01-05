Dead badgers found near Bromsgrove housing development
A community action group is calling for answers after two badgers were found dead near a housing development.
The animals were discovered two weeks apart on a track in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, next to where land was being prepared for 370 new homes.
Sue Harris, from the Whitford Vale Voice group, said they wanted to know what happened, but stressed they were "not pointing the finger at anyone".
Developer Bellway Homes said it took animal welfare "extremely seriously".
The badgers were found in December on a lane off Whitford Road.
Ms Harris and another group member, Sarah Wheeler, said they were sent images of the animals from two local women.
They shared them online among their 5,500 members before contacting the RSPCA and the Badger Trust.
The RSPCA retrieved one body but said it had been unable to establish how it died.
"There was a lot of sadness, a lot of concern, a lot of worry that there's going to be more," said Ms Harris whose group describes itself as "concerned with the scale of proposed development in the west of Bromsgrove".
'Distressing'
She added: "We're not pointing the finger at the builders, we're not pointing the finger at anyone. We just want to know why two badgers over the space of two weeks have been found on a track that is not used by traffic."
Ms Wheeler said the photos were quite distressing.
"But we felt we had to post it to draw attention to the damage... of what is going on with the nature," she said.
Bellway Homes agreed to create a new manmade badger sett on the site when it secured planning permission. The original was closed and an exclusion zone created around it.
The Badger Trust has since said it was satisfied that the work was done to a good standard.
But Ms Wheeler said it was unsuitable as the animals liked to dig their own homes.
"They don't want to be evicted from there, but they have not been given that chance," she said.
"I mean we've got deer that come up here. We've got polecats. We've got bats and I haven't seen anything like that and it's really worrying."
Nigel Tolley, the West Midlands chair of The Badger Trust said: "It's very tough conditions for badgers and wildlife in general."
The hot summer has been suggested as a possible cause of badger deaths due to dehydration and a struggle to find food.
In a statement, the housing developer said it took its responsibility for protecting wildlife extremely seriously and had been working under a licence from Natural England to protect the badger population on the site, with all workers given training on how to avoid disturbing them.