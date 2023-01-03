Worcester school closure blamed on 'severe leak'

Bishop Perowne C of E CollegeGoogle
Bishop Perowne C of E College was due to reopen to students on Wednesday, following the Christmas break

A secondary school will be closed on its first day of term on Wednesday due to a "severe leak" of an as yet unspecified nature.

Bishop Perowne C of E College said it was "unlikely to have heating, catering or toilet facilities available".

In a statement on its website, the Worcester school said engineers were working to resolve the problem.

Students should stay at home and learning would take place online, it added.

A further update is due by 15:00 GMT on Wednesday, according to the statement.

A separate statement on the website of Worcestershire Children First - the body delivering children's services in the county - confirmed the closure was due to a leak.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics