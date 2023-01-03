Community supports family from Evesham blast house
More than £1,000 has been raised to support a family who lost their home in a suspected gas explosion.
A neighbour, Claire Phillips, said the community in Evesham, Worcestershire, had "all rallied around".
She said everyone living on the cul-de-sac in the Hemmingway area had worked on the evening of 27 December to help free two men and two women at the property.
One of the men was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The three others have since been discharged from hospital.
Ms Phillips said: "We pulled together and managed to pull them out and then the police and ambulance and everything else turned up.
"I cant believed that people actually walked away from it."
As well as a crowdfunding page, which had received more than 50 donations, she said the community had also supported the victims with "clothes and things".
Another neighbour, Mandy Butterfield, said: "People have been so nice, they've been looking after everybody and have been back and forth.
"I think its wonderful that people get together."