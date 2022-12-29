Magnet fisherman pulled wartime shell from River Severn in Worcester

The River Severn in Worcester
Buildings near the river in Worcester were evacuated while the scene was made safe

A magnet fisherman searching for objects in the River Severn pulled out the wartime shell that closed part of Worcester city centre, police said.

The device was discovered on Wednesday afternoon leading to buildings being evacuated and streets to be cordoned off for two hours.

A team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) carried out a controlled explosion on farmland.

West Mercia Police said the suspected artillery shell weighed 15lb (6.8kg).

