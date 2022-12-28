Suspected ammunition found in River Severn in Worcester
- Published
Part of Worcester city centre has been sealed off after suspected ammunition was found in the River Severn.
Several properties in the area have been evacuated after the device was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, West Mercia Police said.
A cordon is in place between Quay Street, Copenhagen Street and the riverbank on North Parade.
Officers are in attendance and a team from Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are due to attend to make the device safe.
