Four injured in Evesham suspected gas explosion
- Published
Four people have been treated for injuries following a suspected gas explosion in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called to a property on Hemmingway, Evesham, shortly after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Ten neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and a cordon was set up, said West Mercia Police.
Sandra Cox, who lives nearby, described hearing an "almighty bang" and feeling her whole house shake.
"We were just sitting in the lounge, playing with the children and having a good time, when all of a sudden... there was an almighty bang," she said.
"[It] frightened the life out of all of us. It shook the house, it was horrible," she added.
She described scenes around the incident as "chaotic".
"There's been fire engines, ambulances, police cars, you name it."
The former nurse said she had gone to the scene to speak to officers following the explosion.
"I wondered if anyone was seriously injured. But I am more concerned about the people than I am about their houses, because a house can be replaced but a person can't," she said.
One injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Two other adults were taken to hospital in Hereford, with a fourth person treated by paramedics.
The road remains closed with a police cordon in place.
People have been asked to stay away from the area.
Did you witness this incident? If you'd like to get in touch you can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk Please do not endanger yourself.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.