Four injured in Evesham suspected gas explosion
Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called to the incident at a property on Hemmingway, Evesham, shortly after 17:00 GMT.
One man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Two other adults were taken to hospital in Hereford, with a fourth person treated at the scene, said West Mercia Police.
Five neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, the force said.
The road remains closed with a police cordon in place.
People are asked to stay away from the area.
