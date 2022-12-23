Winter swimming offers boost to Droitwich Lido
The manager of a lido says an increase in the popularity of winter swimming has been a "saving" for the facility.
Droitwich Lido in Worcestershire opens its outdoor, 40m, salt-water pool year round, with a festive Christmas dip arranged for hardy swimmers on Friday morning.
They braved 4.7C water during the event.
Manager Seb Parker said he was amazed at how many people wanted organised outdoors swimming in the winter.
"It's been a saving for the lido - we're now a 12-month facility; we're open all year round," Mr Parker said.
Some people think swimming in the cold is "bonkers", he added, and said: "But once you've been in, and experienced it, you kind of understand it a little bit more.
"The euphoria of getting out of the pool of going in the colder temperatures, it's just great."
The pool and setting offered a "safe introduction" to the sport of winter swimming, he explained.
As temperatures dropped earlier this month, the public across the West Midlands was warned not to venture on to frozen open water such as lakes.
At such spots, Christmas Day swimming - in unfrozen conditions - is a tradition for some, but considerable preparation is taken by participants, with many choosing to take part in organised events, with onlookers on the shore.
Swimmer Felicity Feek said cold water swimming made her feel "fantastic".
She explained: "It's very good for your joints and immunity."
Fellow swimmer Louise Carter added: "We're so lucky to have the lido in Droitwich, and even luckier it's open all year round."
Ali Pullen, who had been using the lido for a year, said the swim "really sets you up for the day.
"It's a brilliant feeling."