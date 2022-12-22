Fury after thousands in Herefordshire left without water
Homeowners in rural Herefordshire said they felt furious and forgotten after spending days without water.
Almost 1,000 properties in rural parts of the county were cut off at the weekend after a thaw caused multiple pipes to burst.
Despite assurances Welsh Water would restore supplies by Wednesday evening, some residents said they remain without.
Garway resident Kim Evans said it had caused "absolute fury".
Welsh Water said the issues were predominantly in rural areas with long lengths of mains.
"We have texted customers... We've been pushing our resources to get the problems fixed on the ground," said chief executive Peter Perry.
"I do apologise if customers feel our communication has been poor."
A council update posted by Herefordshire MP Jesse Norman on Facebook stated 300 properties in Dorstone, 100 around Newton St Margarets and Longtown and 360 in Llangarron and LLangrove had been affected by supply issues.
Water was back on for "the majority of customers affected", said Welsh Water in a statement on Wednesday, adding "pockets of areas" were expected to return to normal that evening.
But community carer Ms Evans said, despite "umpteen" calls to the water company, teams seemed unaware her village remained without supply.
"The basic map is not fit for purpose because we've never on that map been included in the outage," she said. "It's complete and utter incompetency."
Ms Evans said the disruption had thrown her 27-year-old son, who is on the autistic spectrum, into "turmoil".
"He needs his bath every day for his routine and he hasn't been able to have one since Sunday," she added.
Herefordshire County councillor Toni Fagan, who helped distribute hundreds of bottles of water dropped by Welsh Water in Garway on Wednesday night, agreed communication had not been "great".
"I'm starting to think that maybe we need to prepare for another pallet drop," she said. "I had hoped it would be coming through by now."
Meanwhile Dorstone parish councillor Lisa Aubrey, who runs the Pandy Inn in the village, said her supply was reinstated about 19:30 BST on Wednesday, but water remained discoloured.
Broad Oak resident Simon Gibbs, whose water went off in the early hours of Monday, confirmed "a trickle" had finally appeared at his property around 08:00 BST.
"I don't know whether we've been forgotten but it certainly feels like that," he said. "We do feel a little bit aggrieved."
MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire Jesse Norman said communications from Welsh Water had fallen short and needed to be "much clearer and more honest".
"I've had absolute assurances from Welsh Water that... my constituents were not downgraded but it doesn't feel that way to them on the ground," he said. "I certainly think there should be an internal review I think they should publish the results of that."
In a tweet, the MP said Welsh Water had confirmed to him it would pay full compensation to affected customers.
THREAD: Lost water supply compensation from @DwrCymru. They have confirmed to me as follows: “We will be paying full compensation this starts at 12 hours off supply and then multiplies for every 12 hours after that. 1/ Pls RT— Jesse Norman (@Jesse_Norman) December 22, 2022
"We will clearly want to hold our own post-incident review and learn any lessons from this," said Mr Perry.
The company added teams were trying to restore the supplies of 500 households in Dorstone and Welsh Newton and had been delivering water to those affected.
"We will continue to work in the area resolving the remaining issues," the statement added.
