Critical incidents declared at NHS trusts
- Published
Critical incidents have been declared at some NHS trusts.
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin called a critical incident due to extremely high demand, Shropshire Council said.
Critical operations would be prioritised with rising covid cases and workforce sickness contributing to pressures.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said there had been pressure on its emergency care services.
On Tuesday, the Worcestershire trust said there had been "several days of sustained and extreme pressure on our urgent and emergency care services".
'Prioritise patients'
The organisation, which runs services at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, Alexandra Hospital in Redditch and Kidderminster hospital, asked people who need urgent medical care, but was not an emergency, to use NHS 111 or a minor injury unit.
In Shropshire, patients with the highest level of need would be prioritised, the council said. This could mean non-urgent services being postponed and routine operations rescheduled.
Cancer and other critical operations would continue to be prioritised.
Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Alison Bussey asked people to only come to A&E for life-threatening conditions and injuries.
"We regret that it has been necessary to take this step, but it is important that we focus on patients needing urgent and emergency care as a priority," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk