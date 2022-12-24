Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature.
River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021.
The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung condition.
Mother Lauren Mountain, 30, from Bewdley, said this Christmas would be "triple the excitement" for them.
"Triple the love, triple the laughs and probably triple the sleepless night, the night before", she said.
The boys battled several health complications when born 10 weeks early, spending time in intensive care.
Having recovered, the parents have said they will be able to enjoy their first Christmas at home.
"Last Christmas, River was still being fed milk through a feeding tube and Beau and Leo were crawling, but they were still quite young," said Mrs Mountain.
"We went to our mum's house for dinner and it was nice for the family, but it wasn't as magical as this year will be.
"This will be their first Christmas at home and they'll have all day to play with their toys," she added.
The parents described Christmas this year as "triple the chaos".
"I think this year will be nice because they'll be more interested in the presents and the Christmas dinner as well," said Mrs Mountain.
"They love Sunday roast too, it's their favourite meal to have, so River will definitely be able to enjoy that this year."
Asked about how else Christmas this year will be different, Mrs Mountain said: "They've got their stockings hung up this year with their names on.
"They've all got different toys as they're all interested in different things."
Father Jack Mountain, 31, said the couple wanted to send a special thank you message to staff who looked after their children in hospital.
"A massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors, I mean they saved their lives on a number of occasions," he added, "I'd just love to give a big thank you and a Merry Christmas."