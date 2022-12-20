Worcester Scala Theatre plan goes ahead despite spiralling costs
- Published
A multimillion-pound art centre development will be built despite concerns about spiralling costs and a likely budget shortfall.
Several parts of the project for Scala Theatre in Worcester have been dropped to enable the development to go ahead.
The city council is waiting to hear if it could divert £6m of £18m in funding away from other projects.
It has decided to push on with the project and accept the cost will not be known until it is built.
It had considered abandoning the scheme due to "significant" costs.
The current budget, which has risen because of the rising cost of construction and materials, is already millions of pounds short and the council is still trying to hunt down potential investors to bridge the gap, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A 110-seat studio theatre has been removed from the development amid the budget problems and the council has had to redraw plans for the new 500-seat venue in Angel Place.
"Control costs"
The policy and resources committee gave the green light for the council to submit a revised planning application and continue the desperate search for much-needed funds at a meeting on 13 December.
The council said it "expects" the government to back its request to divert funding, but admits it would still leave the project £500,000 - or as much as £850,000 - short.
It was given just over £6.5m by the government to carry out the Scala and smaller Corn Exchange work - with the council contributing an extra £725,000 towards the project.
But plans to sell the Swan Theatre, to contribute to the funds, have been scrapped which means the gap could grow to £850,000.
Managing director David Blake said the council had "thought long and hard" and maintained the best option was to move ahead with the work.
"It does mean that until the building is finished, it's difficult to know exactly what it will cost but it does mean that the council will be in control of those costs and be able to decide what elements it may or may not decide to take forward if the costs exceed the budget," he said.
