Hereford homes and businesses without water
- Published
A number of businesses and homes are without water in Hereford.
Others have experienced low pressure and were told by Welsh Water that it would be back to normal by this evening.
The supplier is dealing with a number of burst pipes due to the "rapid thaw" following prolonged sub-zero temperatures.
Severn Trent also said households in Evesham were experiencing water interruptions due to a burst pipe.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused," it said.
In some areas of the UK, bottled water stations have been set up due to the number of people affected.
More than 15,000 properties in Kent and Sussex are without water or with low pressure after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk