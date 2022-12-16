'Miracle' baby born to Evesham couple diagnosed with cancer
A baby born to a couple who both had chemotherapy during the pregnancy has been described as a miracle.
James Jefferson-Loveday was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last December, just months before his wife Bethany was diagnosed with a similar cancer at 21 weeks pregnant.
His diagnosis had led to the couple from Worcestershire trying for a baby.
After treatment, baby Heidi was born healthy, while both parents are now in remission, doctors say.
Dr Salim Shafeek, who treated the couple from Evesham, said: "The combination of being pregnant and having high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma is exceptionally rare, and Bethany is the first case of this I've treated in my 25 years as a consultant haematologist."
Mrs Jefferson-Loveday began feeling unwell during her first trimester, while her husband was still undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his lymphoma.
She put how she was feeling down to her pregnancy and believed a lump she had found was a cyst.
Eventually seeking medical help, she was then told the devastating news.
"I will never forget the moment I was given my diagnosis," Mrs Jefferson-Loveday said.
"I remember questioning how this was possible as my husband was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma at the time."
She talked through all treatment options with a consultant obstetrician at Worcestershire Royal Hospital before enduring an intense course of six cycles of chemotherapy, the hospital trust said.
Dr Shafeek said they could not use stronger treatment, or delay chemotherapy, which had to be finished by 35 weeks to enable her to recover enough for childbirth.
"After every chemotherapy I felt a sense of celebration that I had another one under my belt and was closer to having my baby," she said.
Mrs Jefferson-Loveday said her husband "completely understood what I was going through" as he continued his treatment and also shaved his head when she lost her hair.
She eventually had a Caesarean section to safely deliver their baby daughter Heidi, who was born completely healthy with no adverse effects, the trust said.
"James and I both agree that Heidi's birthday was the best day of our lives. It is the happiest I have ever felt," Mrs Jefferson-Loveday said.
"Dr Shafeek described Heidi as a miracle and reflecting back on the past year, he is absolutely right."
She described the team at the hospital as like family.
"All manner of scenarios had been mapped out to ensure a plan was in place to manage any risks should they arise. It's difficult to put into words how grateful we are as a family for everything they have done for us," she added.
