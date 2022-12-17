Ex-paramedic's aid offer over Worcestershire ambulance delays
- Published
A former paramedic has offered to help her local community in emergencies if they are facing long delays for an ambulance.
Victoria Barratt left West Midlands Ambulance Service seven years ago but said she had been moved to offer aid after reading news of crippling waits.
Ambulance response times have been worsening this winter, according to NHS England data.
"I might possibly be able to make a difference," Ms Barratt said.
Without equipment and insurance, what she says she does have to offer is knowledge and experience.
"I have put out on the local Facebook groups that if anybody is facing a 999-call and delays then I would be happy to come and see what I can [do]," she added.
Figures in November revealed three in 10 ambulances were caught queuing outside hospitals in England and some patients have reported waiting several hours for an ambulance.
The prime minister has promised to leave no stone unturned in the government's attempts to tackle mounting problems in the NHS.
Ms Barratt, who lives in Flyford Flavell, near Worcester, said when she had heard about paramedics stuck outside hospitals "my heart bleeds for them".
"I know what it's like to hear a job come through on the radio, somebody really crying out for a Code Red and you can't do anything about it," she said.
There are about three or four villages within three miles of her home and she said she believed she could particularly help if people fell and hurt themselves.
"Even if we only make them comfortable because they can't move or they shouldn't move, then at least I can perhaps do something," Ms Barratt said.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was working hard with all its partners in the NHS to prevent delays.
"[We are] looking at new ways to safely hand over patients quickly so that our crews can respond more rapidly and save more lives," they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk