Pershore Ukrainian clothes bank issues donation appeal
- Published
A clothing bank set up to help Ukrainian refugees is making a major appeal for donations after running low on winter garments.
The service, based in Pershore, Worcestershire, said it had helped about 600 people since it launched in August.
But with high demand for warm weather items, it has asked for more help for the first time since opening.
Refugees had been arriving in the UK with "very little", said Keiran Bingle.
The volunteers added: "Quite a few people have just arrived and they have no clothes, [only] literally what they have in a bag or on their back.
"Because we know the regulars, and we can spot the new faces, we can engage quite quickly," he added.
There is a particular need for warm clothes for children," Mr Bingle said.
"In this weather, everybody is feeling the freeze."
He appealed to the public for donations of hats, gloves, jumpers and warm coats.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk