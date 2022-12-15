West Midlands nurses join nationwide strike
Nurses across the West Midlands are joining tens of thousands of others nationwide in freezing temperatures for a 12-hour walk-out over pay.
Among them is Shelley Harwood, a nurse for 17 years at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, who says "pay and conditions are not reflective of the duties". Others cite cost-of-living concerns.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a 19% pay rise.
The government says the demand is unaffordable.
Many of those taking part in the walk-out say they are struggling due to the rising cost of domestic bills.
Lee Samson, who stood in front of the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire, said: "We are trying to do extra hours to make ends meet."
Mr Samson told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester many nurses had turned to foodbanks for support.
"We just feel we need more of a pay rise to help us with the standards of living," he said.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier, health minister Maria Caulfield says she accepts "it is difficult" living on a nurse's wage, but a 19% pay rise is unrealistic.
Holding placards, dozens of nurses also gathered outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
The RCN's Lindsey Meeks, on the picket line at the site, said: "We've got our student nurses who can't afford to nurse who are leaving [the profession]."
RCN head Pat Cullen described the situation as a tragedy, and apologised to patients for the disruption to their care.
