Redditch nightclub ordered to close after reports of violence
A Redditch nightclub has been ordered to close for three months after reports of violence.
The Warwick Bar and Nightclub on Ipsley Street saw an evening "of severe anti-social behaviour and disorder" on 3 December, West Mercia Police said.
The evening followed several complaints from residents about the club over the past 12 months.
A full closure order was granted by Redditch magistrates on Monday.
Insp Richard Field said: "We hope this result will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve their quality of life."
Officers will continue to patrol the area and said they had asked people to report any breaches of the order.
The order states the nightclub must remain closed for three months and prohibits anyone but the owner entering, utility firms in an emergency and emergency services.
The BBC has tried to contact the nightclub for comment.
Clinton Bryan, 41, of Barlich Way, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after officers were called to the club on 3 December.
He is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 3 January.
