Alvechurch narrowboat to return after £25k revamp

Cecilia was donated to the society some years ago

A community narrowboat is set to return to the waters after a £25,000 revamp.

The boat Cecilia, run by the Worcester-Birmingham & Droitwich Canals Society (WBDCS), has been painted and given a new floor, and seating.

It will return to its mooring by Bridge 60, close to Alvechurch Station, where it can be booked for half and full-day canal trips.

Tony Brannon of the society said its volunteer crew took groups on trips to experience life on a narrowboat.

"It's mostly children, WI [Women's Institute] groups and charity groups," he said. "We don't charge them, they just make a donation."

He said the society had been given Cecilia a "very long time" ago and it was originally let out for people to use themselves.

The society said a champagne reception was planned "after her journey back from the paint shop at Evesham" later this week, but the event was weather-dependent.

"We had it refurbished during lockdown but the outside was looking a bit tired and neglected," said Mr Brannon, a volunteer and committee member.

WBDCS said the money for its refurbishment was raised via donations from trips and at events and through the sales of its souvenir items.

