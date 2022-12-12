About 15 Worcestershire schools shut due to snow and ice
- Published
More than 15 schools in Worcestershire are closed due to snow and ice.
Most are in Evesham, including Badsey First School which has been shut amid dangerous road conditions.
Bredon Hill Academy said its site was unsafe, with bus firms unable to guarantee they "could pick up all children".
At least two Herefordshire schools are also shut amid a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK.
In Staffordshire, Lane Green First School and Wightwick Hall School have also been closed, with hazardous conditions blamed.
Wightwick said it had made the decision as temperatures on Sunday night were set to plummet to -4C, adding staff would continue to work to improve the site on Monday.
The Met Office has warned drivers to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths in the region.
Temperatures in Worcestershire on Monday are expected to be about -3C to 0C (27 to 32°F).
On Sunday, Warwickshire Police warned motorists to avoid the Stratford-upon-Avon area "due to a high number of collisions" in the southern part of the county. Roads around the village of Halford had seen nine collisions within 10 minutes, the force said.
And a Victorian Christmas Market in Stratford on Sunday was cancelled due to "heavy snow and dangerous conditions", the district council said.
Some people were frustrated by the move with some saying on social media the town was "already full of traders and customers" when the decision was made.