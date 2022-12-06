Soaring costs put Worcester theatre development at risk
A multimillion-pound art centre development in Worcester could be abandoned because of soaring costs.
"Significant cost pressures", have forced Worcester City Council to revise its plans for the historic Scala Theatre, a report said.
"Serious consideration" was now being given to pausing or ditching the project altogether, the report added.
The authority was awarded almost £18m by the government to build the venue, as part a wider city centre revamp.
A 110-seat studio theatre has already removed from the first phase of development amid budget problems, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Plans approved in September proposed a 500-seat theatre and auditorium, and included a studio theatre to be housed in the adjacent grade II listed Corn Exchange.
A steep increase in construction costs meant the budget had increased "substantially", according to council documents to be discussed on December 13.
The report, for the authority's Policy and Resources Committee, recommended a scaled-down planning application should be submitted, and highlighted the need for alternative funding sources.
"The council must acknowledge that an alternative option is to pause or stop the planned development," the report added.
The authority has sought government permission to redirect around £6m of its £18m funding from other projects.
This would include money set aside to turn a building on Trinity Street into flats, and to convert the former Co-op building in Angel Street into a food hall.
If the government rejected the council's plea, the plans would have to be completely redrawn to "substantially reduce costs further", the report said.
The council is also seeking donations after a bid for Arts Council England funding was rejected.
Re-development plans were previously redrafted after theatre groups warned they were missing several key features including an orchestra pit and extra storage space, said the LDRS.
The council said it hoped the smaller theatre in the Corn Exchange would still be built in the future.
