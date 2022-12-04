Future of Hereford's car parks reviewed in masterplan
Car parks in Hereford could be turned into green spaces under a masterplan for the city's future.
Herefordshire Council has begun to draw up the proposals to guide its strategy and development.
People in the county have been asked to consider eight questions in a consultation running until 3 February.
They include, of the 19 car parks in the city, which ones the public would like to become green spaces, built on, or left alone.
In April, the council's interim director for transport strategy told a meeting he had "never seen so many car parks" as in Hereford, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
People have also been asked their views on the council's "park and choose" sites to cut congestion in the city by encouraging drivers to park at its edge and continue on by bike or bus.
Councillor John Harrington said transport was a key issue for the future of Hereford.
"Some people will always need to use their car, for long or short journeys. But many journeys such as the school run could be made by other means," he said.
