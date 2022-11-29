Ross-on-Wye rapist Ben Prothero jailed for attacks on children
- Published
A man raped children and young women in a string of "horrendous" attacks stretching back more than a decade.
Ben Prothero was a "predator" and "bully" whose crimes included raping a child under 13 and a female under 18, multiple sex assaults and controlling behaviour, West Mercia Police said.
The 26-year-old admitted 17 charges carried out between 2008 and 2020.
He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court earlier to 18 years in prison and six on licence.
Prothero, of Metcalfe Close, Ross-on-Wye, will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.
He was convicted following a lengthy investigation by Hereford CID Vulnerability Team and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to:
- Two counts of rape of a child under 13
- Five counts of rape of a female under 18
- Attempted rape
- Causing a female under 15 to engage in penetrative sexual activity
- Penetration of a female under 16
- Two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13
- Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16
- Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 18
- Engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour
Det Con Emma O'Hare, who led the investigation, said: "Prothero committed these horrendous crimes against children and women over many years who weren't able to defend or protect themselves. He was a bully, a predator, and controlled them by hurting them and changing their lives forever.
"As pleased as I am with the lengthy sentence, the true tribute is paid to the victims, who not only survived despite his best efforts to break them, but who then showed immense courage and bravery in coming forward about his abuse and rapes."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk