Hereford investigate alleged homophobic abuse from fan against Darlington player
- Published
Hereford FC is investigating allegations of homophobic abuse directed at a Darlington player during Saturday's National League North football match.
Play was stopped and a fan ejected from the ground during the second half of the game at Edgar Street.
The club said it was working with West Mercia Police and the opposition club to establish what happened.
It called for any witnesses to come forward.
BBC match summariser Terry Goodwin said the referee had stopped the game after being alerted to an issue in the home section of the Len Weston Stand close to where play had been taking place.
"After approaching his assistant, he then spoke to club officials on the opposite side of the ground," he said.
"This led to a group of stewards escorting a spectator out of the stadium, before play resumed after a stoppage of several minutes."
Fans getting in touch with information would be dealt with in the strictest confidence, the club said in a statement.
"Hereford FC will not tolerate any form of homophobic abuse and anyone found guilty of using such language will be banned from Edgar Street," it said.
The side were beaten 2-1 by Darlington, with the visitors moving up to second in the table, with Hereford staying in 15th place.
