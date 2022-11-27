Worcester Cathedral badly damaged by Storm Arwen repaired
Repairs to a cathedral badly damaged during Storm Arwen a year ago are nearing completion.
Part of a pinnacle fell from the tower of Worcester Cathedral, piercing the north choir aisle roof.
Repairs have taken place on the roof and vaulting that were damaged by the fallen masonry, and more than 2,000 pipes removed and cleaned in the cathedral's organ.
Scores of experts had worked to repair the damage, said the cathedral's dean.
The Very Reverend Peter Atkinson said the repairs had been a "lengthy process" and thanked everyone involved.
"It is with great pleasure that we are able to return to the quire for the Sunday morning eucharist on Advent Sunday, and to have the cathedral and quire organ back in action in time for Christmas," he added.
The cathedral was built between 1084 and 1504.
A new pinnacle, crafted by the cathedral's stonemasons, will commemorate both the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the coronation of King Charles in 2023.
