Flood alerts as River Severn in Worcester bursts its banks

River Severn in Worcester has floodedNathan Preedy
The River Severn burst its banks in Worcester after heavy rainfall resulted in swollen rivers

Residents near the River Severn have been warned to be prepared for flooding after it burst its banks in Worcester.

Flood alerts have been issued in more than a dozen places in the West Midlands.

They include along the Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire, the Sow in Staffordshire and the Dene in Warwickshire.

The flood gate on New Street, Upton-upon-Severn, has been closed by the Environment Agency.

River levels in most areas are expected to peak over the weekend and the agency warned people living near them to expect some flooding.

Environment Agency
The flood gate in Upton-upon-Severn was closed by the Environment Agency

