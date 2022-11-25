Worcestershire father insulates home with cardboard
A father has resorted to insulating the inside of his home with cardboard to offset energy costs.
Nigel Cleall from Martley, Worcestershire says the property is poorly insulated and costs around £200 a week to heat.
He claims sticking cardboard to the ceiling "works" after his landlord did not carry out work as promised.
Platform Housing Group told BBC Midlands Today Mr Cleall's home is due to be insulated next year.
However Hereford and Worcester fire and Rescue Service strongly advised against the practice, warning cardboard is highly flammable.
Mr Cleall, a lorry driver, lives in the ground floor maisonette with his 13-year-old son.
He said he got the insulation idea from "cardboard cities" for the homeless.
"It's a good, natural heat-retaining stuff, so I thought right, if it does that I'll try it up on my ceiling. And it does work," he said.
Mr Cleall says an air source heat pump, which transfers heat from outside air to his radiators, is not fit for purpose in his badly insulated home.
"I earn enough for us to get by, but I don't earn enough where I can afford to pay £200 a week on electric so I can have the heating system on," he said.
The tenant says he has previously complained to his housing provider about the heat source, which is propped on bricks outside his property.
Platform Housing Group told BBC Midlands Today in February it would start to replace Mr Cleall's roof and windows the following month, but that work has still not taken place.
When contacted by the BBC again, the provider said Mr Cleall's home was scheduled to be insulated next year, and a new air source heat pump also installed.
It also offered welfare advice and support to the tenant.
Mr Cleall says he has waited too long, and has resorted to heating one room at a time with a gas stove when alone.
