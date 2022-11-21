Artworks by Worcester-born Benjamin Williams Leader to be sold
Twelve artworks by one of the leading British landscape painters of the 19th Century are going to be auctioned in December.
Benjamin Williams Leader (1831-1923) was born and grew up in Worcester and his works can be found in the Tate Gallery.
The private collection of 12 artworks showcases views of Worcestershire, Surrey and Wales.
The sale will be held on 14 December, Dreweatts auctioneers said.
Leader studied art in Worcester and, after attending the Royal Academy School, London settled in Whittington where he painted until 1889.
His father was friends with the world-renowned landscape artist John Constable and his son often sketched with him on the banks of the River Severn, Dreweatts said.
He was "one of the most popular and celebrated British landscape painters" of his century, Brandon Lindberg, from the firm, said.
"His work captures the timeless beauty and enduring appeal of the English countryside," he added.
The works being sold include several painted in Worcestershire such as "The Outskirts of a Farm", painted near Whittington, which has been valued at up to £30,000.
