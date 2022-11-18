Leominster: Fatal crash victim named as Benjamin Hicks
- Published
A van driver who was killed in a crash with a lorry has been named by police.
Benjamin Hicks, 83, died at the scene in Legions Cross Road, Leominster at 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man from Hereford was arrested at the scene and later released on bail. West Mercia Police said inquires were ongoing.
Mr Hicks had been the long-time owner of Marie's General Stores on Folly Lane, Hereford and known locally as Joe Hicks or Bossman, police said.
He was driving his Ford Transit between Pembridge and Lower Burton at the time of the collision, involving a VW Golf and a Volvo lorry, at the junction with the road into Earlisland.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk