Mixed reaction in Worcestershire to Autumn Statement
- Published
People in Worcestershire have given a mixed reaction to the chancellor's Autumn Statement.
Jeremy Hunt announced £55bn in tax rises and spending cuts, with state pensions and benefits to increase in line with inflation from April.
There will also be another round of cost-of-living payments for people, worth up to £900.
One resident gave the budget the "thumbs up", but another said she was concerned about those in the middle.
Nurse Jayne Newman, from Hagley, told the BBC: "If you're on benefits, you've got the increase. But it's the people in the middle, it's the working people that have to do more, that have to do their overtime just to put the heating on.
"I've got lots of people at work who haven't even put their heating on yet, even when it's cold.
"We're having to do extra shifts, extra nights just [to] make ends meet."
Retired former banker Nigel Hughes, from Droitwich, said overall it was a "thumbs up" from him and he thought "it was a compassionate budget".
He said: "The chancellor recognises that he's got to raise more funds by freezing thresholds for tax, but he also recognised the needs of those people on universal credit and those people on a state pension by increasing their allowances by 10.1%.
"I also felt it was a thumbs up in terms of investment into infrastructure. I believe... they're spending... 600 billion on infrastructure over the next five years and are continuing with HS2 to Manchester and also the East-West Rail link."
Universal support for energy bills will continue, but an average annual household bill is still set to go up by £500 to £3,000.
Occupational therapist and mother-of-two Beth Pickess, of Worcester, said she had concerns centred around health and education funding, and whether sums would "actually stretch as far as the government might intend".
She said: "I'm really worried for how that's actually gonna affect our children that are going into schools or at schools that have been affected by the pandemic.
"Also staff in the NHS, how we can actually deliver a service that is fulfilling for us as professionals to provide, but also meets the needs of our patients, because there is such a backlog and so much work to be done."
Mother Sophie Hooper-Kelly, from Kidderminster, said she was on maternity leave and "everything's been a bit of a worry".
She stated: "I was lucky with my job that we got a little bit of a pay increase.
"But with maternity pay as it is, for example, for the next few months we're struggling a little bit with that."
Of energy bills, she added: "We've benefited with our provider that they've helped us out with things and our monthly payments are down.
"We have still chosen to pay a little bit more just to make sure that we're sort of less in the minus than we could be.
"It's worrying. We're not turning on lights as much."
