Worcester Cathedral's appeal to keep people warm in winter
An appeal has gone out to help keep Worcester Cathedral warm throughout winter for people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Vice-Dean of Worcester, Canon Stephen Edwards, said he was "acutely aware" of the cathedral's need to help "those who will struggle to heat their homes".
But to do so, he appealed to donors that "we need your help more than ever" with the Cathedral's Christmas Appeal.
It is hoped the 2022 appeal will raise vital funds for the cathedral's upkeep.
"We wish the cathedral to be a safe place for everyone - where those who need support can come, sit, and find warmth and community," said Canon Edwards.
Several places across Worcester have pledged to open for people to stay warm, including venues run by Worcester Community Trust.
The canon said he had been heartened by the way the cathedral became a central point for people in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
"[It] became the place for our community to come together, to mourn, pray and give thanks for her life and service; and to add their own flowers and thoughts to the very moving floral tributes that grew ever larger," he said.
"The cathedral holds memories of many times of national loss, change and celebration over its more than 1,640 years. And, with care and support from our generation, it will surely witness many more."
This Christmas marks the first time in three years there will be no social restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic.
