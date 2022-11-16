Bromsgrove curry house gives free meals to people in need
A curry house says it has been blown away by the response after being inundated with requests for free food.
In just a few weeks, Little Bengal, in Catshill, Bromsgrove, has given away about 100 free meals to people in need.
The business said it would continue to provide them for two hours every Sunday throughout the winter for those struggling with the cost of living.
Owner Jomir Uddin stated it was a "very tricky decision" to give food away, particularly financially.
"I had to sort of do a massive number crunch. I'm having to sort of pull funds from one business to another business and... make it all work," he said.
"But at the end of the day, when a customer walks away with a smile on their face, that just does it for us."
The takeaway has provided the meals after putting an appeal on Facebook.
It said it had become "dismayed" at the fact some people would have to choose between keeping the heating on or having a hot meal this winter.
"We don't want our customers or anybody to choose between eating and heating," Mr Uddin said.
"We've got messages on our social media, on our company phones, where people are saying they can't afford to eat.
"We're living in 2022 and to find out that in the heart of England there's people out there, families out there that are eating one meal a day, it's very heartbreaking."
The owner said the takeaway was carrying out the initiative with respect, love and "dignity".
He added: "We don't ask you any questions. We don't ask you 'why do you need this?' or 'have you come over before?'
"You come in. You pick up your meal and you go home."
