Parents worried as Worcestershire special nursery places close
- Published
Parents have said they are worried about their children's futures after a cut in the number of additional needs nursery classes in Worcestershire.
The county council said the move was not permanent and it was caused by rising demand for special school places for older, reception age children.
One mother said she was scared her son was "going to be failed".
Lizzy, another mother, from Stourport, said the shortage of places "really needs to be looked at".
She said looking after her four-year-old son, Liam, could be "challenging".
He has some autistic traits and does not talk, and she had hoped he would go to a specialist nursery class at Fort Royal School in Worcester this year.
But in September that class and another at the Vale of Evesham School closed, due to high demand for places for five-year-olds.
She said: "I panic, I'm very concerned, because you just want what's best for your child."
Liam's childminder, Becky McLean, looks after four children a day and said after the announcement about the closures, she had taken calls from parents looking for alternative childcare.
She is now fundraising to try and move to new premises in a bid to double the number of children she can look after.
"I've seen a massive demand, especially the first two weeks that we were told," she said.
Another mother, who hoped to get her children into the class at Fort Royal, said: "I work with teenagers who've committed offences and a lot of them have undiagnosed issues.
"I'm scared my son won't get the right place for when he starts school next year and I'm scared of what the future looks like."
Councillor Tracey Onslow, responsible for education in Worcestershire, said there had been "an unprecedented demand for Special School Reception places this year".
She said as a result, the council had been forced to make alternative arrangements and it appreciated this was causing uncertainty for parents.
The council said it was reviewing its provision as a result.
"There are no plans to close any settings now or in the future," Ms Onslow added.
