South Pole dream for tyre-pulling adventurer
- Published
It is not often a spare tyre is associated with fitness.
But one man is doing just that in his bid to beat the world record for fastest solo trip to the South Pole.
Dominic Renshaw, from Wigmore, Herefordshire, can be seen dragging the rubber ring around town to replicate pulling a heavy sled.
He is also doing the same training in the county and near Ludlow, Shropshire, for his unsupported and unassisted snowy journey.
"You get loads of people waving at you," he said.
"It is phenomenal, I've never had so much support."
His target is to complete the feat in about 24 days, breaking a Guinness World Record currently held by Christian Eide.
Mr Renshaw plans to make his attempt in November 2024 but despite his experience climbing mountains around the world, has admitted he needs to get more polar training skills.
"There are risks, of falling down a crevice or you might injure yourself but there is a risk of crossing the road, it's just how you look at risk," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.
In April, Mr Renshaw will attempt to pull the van tyre from John O'Groats to Land's End.
