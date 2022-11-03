Man charged with arson over Catshill fireworks attack
- Published
A man faces a charge of arson with intent to endanger life after live fireworks were put through the letterboxes of six homes.
Properties in the Catshill area of Worcestershire were targeted between 02:00 and 05:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Homes on Aintree Close, Lingfield Walk and Green Lane were damaged by fires and explosions, police said.
The accused, 18, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He is also charged with possessing a bladed article.
Insp Richard Field from the West Mercia force said: "Offences like these are very rare and I would like to reassure the public that after the first offence we increased patrols in the area."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk