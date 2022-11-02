Arson arrest after lit fireworks put through letterboxes in Catshill, Worcestershire
- Published
Police have arrested a man after lit fireworks were put through the letterboxes of six homes.
They exploded inside the houses, leading to fires and damage to the properties, as well as distress to those inside, police said.
Homes in Aintree Close, Lingfield Walk and Green Lane in Catshill, Worcestershire, were targeted between 02:00 and 05:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.
He is being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a knife.
The force thanked the public for their help in locating the suspect.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.