Houses approved for Peterchurch despite water concerns
Plans to build 89 houses have been approved despite concerns over water supply.
Barratt Homes South Wales and David Wilson Homes had sought outline permission for the scheme off Hawthorn Rise, Peterchurch, which would include up to 29 affordable homes.
But concerns were raised by Welsh Water about supplies to the village.
The plans were approved subject to any other necessary conditions or amendments.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Herefordshire Council planning officer Heather Carlisle told a meeting the scheme would be "in the heart of the village, which offers an abundance of amenities".
The village is also identified in the county's planning policy as a candidate for "proportionate growth", she said.
Welsh Water had expressed concerns that its local wastewater treatment works "cannot accommodate the proposed development" and called for the developer to fund a study to identify how the risk of overloading the works could be avoided.
The water company added that the village's water supply network "is nearing capacity and can only accommodate an additional 20 dwellings before reinforcement works would be required".
Peterchurch Parish Council vice-chairman Johnny Scrimgeour said the water supply issue "is of great concern", adding better pedestrian access to and from the site would improve access to the village's amenities.
Paul Smith, agent for the developer, said it "remains open to discussion".
Councillors voted by 11 votes to four to authorise officers to grant outline permission, and the scheme's layout, scale and landscape will be approved in a future application.
