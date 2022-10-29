Redditch man's 'equator' run challenge draws to a close
A man is planning to finish his goal of running the equivalent distance of the Earth's circumference at the equator.
Doug Richards, 74, from Redditch, Worcestershire, aims to complete the last of his 24,902 miles for charity at Arrow Valley Park on Saturday.
Dr Richards, who was a baton bearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has run half marathons in every continent as part of the feat.
"I am starting to feel quite emotional as we near [the end]," he said.
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester that among his memories was a run in Sri Lanka in 2005 during which about 40 village children ran with him, helping him complete a half marathon.
Dr Richards said the children, who had witnessed the effects of a devastating tsunami the year before, shouted out to him "can we run with you Grandfather?" which became the title of his second book.
The runner, who has raised more than £80,000 for various causes during the challenge, is set to complete it with his son.
"First and foremost I love running, and it will be very emotional to finally realise I have run all the way around the world," Dr Richards said.
