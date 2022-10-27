Wythall: Cats missing after animal sanctuary break-in
Cats have gone missing from an animal rescue centre after a break-in.
Police attended Fur and Feathers Animal Sanctuary in Wythall near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Wednesday morning.
While nothing was stolen, the property was vandalised and damaged. Many of the animals were found wandering around, with two cats still unaccounted for.
Trustee Roma Crookes said she feared the "malicious attack" could mark the end for the sanctuary, taking to social media to ask for donations.
"For this to happen now while we are already struggling has made things look insurmountable, but we will keep going as long as is possible," she said.
The sanctuary, a licensed charity, was set up in 2012. It look after breeds including cats, rabbits, pigs and ducks.
It says it doe not "discriminate against an animal's age, looks or history" and helps many of them find new homes.
One of the volunteers arrived for her morning shift at 09:15 BST on Wednesday and "was shocked to see one of our ponies wandering around the yard".
Ms Crookes said: "We were all in shock initially which quickly turned to panic when we realised four cats were missing.
"Pudding - our 19-year-old - was quickly found and returned. But pregnant Dusty and nervous brothers Fritz and Klaus were nowhere to be found."
Dusty has since been located but Klaus and Fritz are still missing.
Many of the cat pens have been broken, leaving the charity hoping to raise money via Facebook friends.
One commented: "So heartbroken about this whole horrible situation." Another offered to donate food and bedding.
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses and information.
