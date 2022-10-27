Kidderminster: Arrests after 50 cars found in theft probe
Police have arrested three men after 50 suspect cars were found in a private lock-up in Kidderminster.
The trio, aged 20, 28 and 35 and from the West Midlands, were detained on Wednesday. They remain in custody.
Officers were led to the site after following a car with cloned plates, the West Mercia force said.
Det Sgt Kirsty Hill said: "We all need our cars for work, for visiting loved ones...
"So for many people, having their transport stolen is more than just inconvenient.
"Our search has so far identified more than 50 vehicles from across the UK including from here in North Worcestershire, with a significant number confirmed to have been stolen," she added.
The force also found a large number of car parts.
