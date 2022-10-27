Worcester: Vegetable oil plan for greener bin lorries
A council is to invest £1.65m to replace its ageing bin lorries with a fleet featuring newer, greener models.
Worcester City Council needs bespoke trucks to navigate some of the city's more cramped and narrow streets.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority was acquiring a Dennis Eagle fleet earlier than planned to get a head start on waiting lists.
A report said the council had been offered a £75,000 discount which would be spent trialling greener options.
This would include using vegetable oil in some of the seven new bin lorries which could cut normal emissions by 90 per cent.
The council is still working to replace its diesel-powered vehicles with electric ones to meet its 2030 carbon-neutral target.
