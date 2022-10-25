Plans to turn Upton-upon-Severn quarry into rowing lake
A sand and gravel quarry could be turned into a rowing competition lake once extraction ends.
Before that, operator Cemex wants to expand the site, to extract another 475,000 tonnes from Ryall North Quarry near Upton in Worcestershire.
A planning application for the two schemes is due to go before Worcestershire councillors on Tuesday.
It would be only the fourth World Rowing Federation-compliant facility in England if it goes ahead.
The company wants to dig up the extra sand and gravel over the next two years, before filling the quarry in and creating the lake, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The stretch of water would measure almost 1.3km (0.8 miles) long and be up to 265m (869ft) at its widest point. It could also be used for canoeing, swimming and windsurfing.
Cemex said it would also create ponds, hedges and marshes for wildlife, and it promised the work would not disrupt the Mello and Sunshine festivals, which are held on neighbouring land.
A report that is due to go before the council committee said the firm expected enough land to be available between the lake and the River Severn to accommodate future festivals.
