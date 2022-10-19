Calls for free bus services in Worcester in run-up to Christmas
Bus passengers in Worcester could travel for free in the run-up to Christmas if plans are approved by city councillors.
Free parking has previously been granted in a bid to attract more shoppers, but Labour councillors want free or cheaper bus travel instead.
Councillor Robyn Norfolk said it would help people who did not have cars.
Worcester City Council is already considering introducing subsidised bus travel later this year.
Speaking at a full council meeting on Monday, Mr Norfolk asked the council's managing director to look into providing either free or reduced cost bus travel across the city in December .
"As residents recover from the impact of the Covid crisis and ride yet another financial crisis caused not by their own actions but by international affairs and the capricious nature of the free market, we should be ready to step in and help residents travel into and out of the city centre during December," the Labour councillor said.
Councillor Jenny Barnes said Christmas was the most important time for many retailers, in some cases making more than 50% of their annual profits.
She said it was crucial councillors "support businesses who are struggling year-on-year because of Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis".
"We subsidise car parks, but large numbers of residents have no viable transport and the cost of living is hitting harder and deeper," she said.
A final decision will be made by councillors in the future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Concerns that wider bus services in parts of Worcestershire could be lost due low passenger numbers have been allayed after the county council said they would continue until at least March, although some fares will rise.
