Worcester: More than 180,000 parking glitch refunds due
- Published
Drivers overcharged after using parking machines are set for refunds by next week, according to the council despite delays following similar statements.
Due to a glitch, about £400,000 was taken in error across 15,000 parking sessions at council sites in Worcester.
Some customers lost hundreds of pounds by being charged multiple times.
Worcester City Council says 183,000 repayments are due to appear in customers' accounts.
It said it was pleased the situation was "beginning to be resolved".
Problems affecting customers who used cards to pay for their stay emerged in September.
But projected dates for reimbursement came and went without funds being returned, leaving the council to express frustration with machine operator Flowbird Smart City UK, with which it said it had been in twice-daily discussions.
Flowbird has now, according to the local authority, confirmed refunds have been processed for 56,000 payments using Mastercard.
They are expected to arrive in bank accounts during the week commencing 24 October.
Refunds for 127,000 transactions that used a Visa card would start showing within the next five working days, the council said.
The problem had reportedly been connected to a software bug which was introduced during a recent software upgrade.
Shane Flynn, the council's director of finance, said: "We know that this matter has been not only frustrating for customers, but has left many people, albeit temporarily, out of pocket."
He added: "It appears that people whose bank cards have been expired or cancelled will have to wait slightly longer than others to get their refunds.
"We sincerely apologise for this, but once again, I would urge people to get in touch if they are facing financial hardship as the council can provide emergency refunds where necessary."
