Worcester high street revamp enters final phase
A multimillion-pound regeneration scheme in Worcester has entered its final phase.
Backed by the government's Future High Street fund, £17.9m is being spent on improvements in the city centre.
Worcestershire County Council said work had already been completed on Angel Row, Angel Place, St Swithin's Street, Trinity Passage and The Cross.
The latest work on Trinity Street is expected to be completed before Christmas.
Improvements to St Nicholas Street and The Foregate are due to follow in the new year and are expected to take about eight months.
The works include upgrading pedestrianised areas and parking bays, resurfacing carriageways, as well as replacing a low retaining wall on St Nicholas Street and adding a handrail.
'Major investment'
"These works continue to move forward quickly, and I'm delighted to see they are being delivered on schedule," said councillor Marc Bayliss.
"This major investment in the heart of the city centre will boost the appearance of the entire area, bringing benefits to local retailers, businesses, residents and visitors alike.
"The project will contribute significantly to the sustainability of our local economy and long-term viability and prosperity."
Future phases of the revamp are expected to focus on the northern end of the city centre.
The full programme of works is due to be completed by spring 2024.
